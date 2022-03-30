Here are the words of the mother

The first Court of Assizes of the Court of Rome issued the sentence with four sentences for the accused ofmurder of Luca Sacchi, 30 months after the terrible crime that led to the young man’s death on the evening of 23 October 2019. After 10 hours in the council chamber, the judges issued the verdict, which Luca’s mother commented in bitter words.

THE judges of the Court of Assizes of the Court of Rome sentenced Valerio Del Grosso, the material perpetrator of the crime, to 27 years in prison. While Paolo Pirino and Marcello De Propris, who supplied the assassin with the weapon, 25 years in prison.

Anastasiya Kylemnykat the time the girlfriend of Luca Sacchi, murdered at Caffarella on the evening of 23 October 2019, was instead sentenced to three years in prison on the sole charge of drug dealing of “about 15 kilograms of hashish“. Instead, Armando De Propris, father of Marcello De Propris, who had been accused of holding the gun, was acquitted.

The prosecutor Giulia Giuccioneon the other hand, for the murder of the personal trainer he had made higher demands: life imprisonment for Valerio Del Grosso and a 30 sentence for Paolo Pirino and Marcello De Propris.

During an indictment, the prosecutor said:

This was a paradoxical story in which the victim was passed off as the accused.

Murder of Luca Sacchi, the words of the mother of the boy killed in 2019

My son is no longer there just because he wanted to help Anastasiya. Life imprisonment is up to us.

These are the words of Luca Sacchi’s mother who still wonders why her son was killed, perhaps just because he wanted to help his girlfriend. Alfonso Sacchi, father of the victim, adds: