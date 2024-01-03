THEY LOOK FOR HIM FROM FRANCE 🇫🇷

According to European media, BlueCo, owner of Chelsea, is thinking of Valentín Barco to join Racing de Strasbourg, a team that also belongs to the group.

Will Boca go to Ligue 1? pic.twitter.com/cvV1fYodiQ

— TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) December 23, 2023