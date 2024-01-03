Riquelme and the leadership of Boca Juniors They will do everything possible to retain the 19-year-old youth in the institution, which is why they try to offer him a renewal as soon as possible. Although they are clear that if an offer greater than US$15,000,000 arrives, they will end up leaving.
So far, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City and Chelsea are the teams most interested in signing the xeneize promise, although he could also end up playing in Ligue 1, more precisely in Racing.
Ship debuted on July 17, 2021, at 16 years, 11 months and 23 days, being the fourth youngest debutant in the club's history.
The “seagulls” want to stay with the youthful Xeneize. They made an offer of US$9,000,000 for 85% of the transfer and the football council rejected it because they wanted the Premiere League club to pay the entire termination clause, which is US$10,000. 000 dollars and increases to $14,000,000 if there are 20 days left until the closing of the transfer market.
“Colo” would have to win the left-back position from Pervis Estupiñán, the 25-year-old Ecuadorian, who has two seasons in the Premiere League, played in the last World Cup in Qatar 2022 and is the team's starter. He could steal the position from the experienced James Milner, 37 years old, who is close to retiring from him and make a good attacking duo with the Argentine Facundo Buonanotte. Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi could also include him in the attack, sharing the forward line with João Pedro and Danny Welbeck.
Pep Guardiola has many important names on the left wing. Ake, Rodri and Grealish are the starters. The club is property of the City Group, when a player is not taken into account in an institution that is part of the group, he is sent on loan to another club that is part of the structure. Montevideo City Torque from Uruguay, the Bolivar from Bolivia, the Bahia from Brazil, and the New York City from the United States. The Europeans are added to that list: Manchester City (England), Melbourne City (Australia), Girona (Spain), Lommel FK (Belgium), Troyes (France) and its latest acquisition, Palermo of Italy.
The English club has a hundred economic and political problems. The London institution was acquired in 2022 by the “BlueCo” group of American Todd Boehly in exchange for 4,971 million euros.
Another of the clubs that the company bought was Strasbourg Racing, an institution that plays in the French first division. The idea they have is to buy the jewel of Boca to transfer it to the French club since the same investment group has its sights set on the South American market. The purchase of 6 Argentine clubs also appears in his portfolio. The owner of Blue Company was tempted by the DNU promoted by Javier Milei in the country and immediately became interested in buying Argentine clubs.
