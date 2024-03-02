They are the three teams with the most stars in Colombian soccer: 17 from Atlético Nacional, 16 from Millonarios and 15 from América. Today, all three are far from the top of the League. You have to go back many years to find a tournament in which you have to look for them by looking at the table from bottom to top.

This Saturday will be a day of great tension for the three largest clubs in the country. The first to take the field will be Millonarios, who will host La Equidad in El Campín (4 pm). At 6:10 pm it will be América's turn, visiting Pereira. And then the greens will play in Barranquilla against the Junior champion, another one who is not having a good time (8:20 pm). All games go through Win Sports +.

In order of appearance: Millonarios, who have three consecutive defeats and 338 minutes without scoring a goal, will have this afternoon the closest roster to what coach Alberto Gamero planned when the season began.

He still has a serious problem, the lack of a left back due to the injuries of Danovis Banguero, Ómar Bertel and Jorge Arias, but otherwise, it is the most complete team that can be put together, to face the only undefeated team in the League.

“There is a lot of sadness, we had not suffered one of these potholes. But you have to be strong. There is a big problem and that is that we don't put it in (…) I have no complaints. We have to reassure the players,” said Gamero after losing against Once Caldas on Tuesday.

América is two points below Millonarios in the table and also forgot to win: it did not do so in the last five dates, in which coach César Farías has rotated the roster a lot looking for solutions. He even had a clash with a journalist who asked him about the position of Jader Quiñones.

“We are firm with Farías. We cannot be changing technicians every six months,” América's largest shareholder, Tulio Gómez, told Blu Radio.

Nacional seeks to get out of the hole after being left out of the Libertadores

The most difficult situation, among the greats, is that of Atlético Nacional, with an open confrontation with its fans, eliminated from the Copa Libertadores without scoring a point or scoring goals, and with just eight points in the standings, a campaign which is not in keeping with the club's rich history of titles.

The atmosphere is tense and threats abound: coach Jhon Bodmer has already left and now, the managers have also been harassed.

The arrival of Uruguayan Pablo Repetto should begin to straighten the path for Nacional, which will continue, at least on this day, with Juan Camilo Pérez as interim coach. Repetto will only arrive on Monday, so, for now, Nacional makes do with what it has.

