Argentina | President Milei threatened to bring the extensive reforms to the finish line, whether there was support or not

On Friday, Javier Milei gave his first policy speech to the country's Congress.

Argentina president Javier Milei intends to carry out his extensive economic reforms, whether he got the support of the political leaders for them or not. Milei, a libertarian who took office in December, gave his first policy speech to the country's congress on Friday.

Milei, who has declared himself an anarcho-capitalist, has made several controversial economic legal initiatives, which, for example, are opposed by trade unions. He began his term of office by, among other things, devaluing the Argentine peso by more than 50 percent and canceling the regulation of economic life.

Argentina has seen massive protests as citizens fear Milei's reforms will leave them poorer than before.