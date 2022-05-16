The second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament took place between the UANL Tigers and Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine in ‘El Volcán’, the felines had the 0-1 advantage after their visit to the Azteca Stadium .
But in the return leg at home they ended up losing by the slightest advantage and equalized the series 1-1, fortunately for those from Michael Herrera they were able to advance to the semi-finals because of their better position in the general classification.
Despite the fact that the San Nicolás de los Garza team was left with a man less for the second half, Michael Herrera he did not go ‘crazy’ with the changes and knew how to cover the space he left Xavier Aquino after his expulsion.
Despite the fact that they matched them in the series and were close to turning them around, the auriazul team did not stop going forward despite some good offensive plays from the rival, which gave them security and prevented them from getting nervous.
There were two celestial attacks, but despite this, the Argentine goalkeeper did not lose his position and continued forward, maintaining security in his frame and preventing another goal from the visit in the second half.
In a move in which the Machine was pressing, Santiago Gimenez stole the ball from Xavier Aquino who lost her and made Hugo Ayala divert and stay Christian Tabo who put the celestial ones ahead.
Before the end of the first half, Xavier Aquino he had himself expelled for the entrance he made to Angel Romerothe central judge reviewed the action in the VAR and determined to kick him out of the match.
