Monica Setta clashes with Tiberio Timperi at Uno Mattina in Famiglia, here is the reason

Another episode of One Morning in the Family. Among the guests of the well-known program was Monica Setta which was seen as the protagonist of a quarrel with Tiberio Timperi. The tension rose when the argument relating to theEurovision Song Contest. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently Monica Setta ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make the TV personality the protagonist of a gossip was a question and answer had with Tiberio Timperi during the live broadcast of One Morning in the Family on the day of May 15, 2022.

Without a shadow of a doubt, it is well known that Monica Setta and Tiberio Timperi never got along. To give further confirmation was the on squabble which took place at One Morning in the Family. The quarrel occurred when the reporter began to comment on the look by Laura Pausini flaunted atEurovision Song Contest 2022.

In detail, it all started when Stefano Dominella made some considerations out of place on the clothes of the famous singer:

Mrs. Pausini, great singer, great showgirl, multilingual, was dressed not taking into account the scales, so her looks were exaggerated compared to her physicality.

In light of this, the woman has replicated:

No, no, I disagree. (…) Not just because you are saying something about a woman and not talking about the weight of women, absolutely.

It was also to intervene in the discussion Concita Borelli and it is precisely at this moment that the Sect wanted to stop the debate to avoid controversy. However, that of the reporter was one decision who did not agree with the co-host Tiberio Timperi who stated:

We are here for this Monica.

With these words the presenter urged: