Katalin Karik, Nobel Prize for Medicine 2023, a Hungarian biochemist, awarded together with the American doctor Drew Weissman for the discoveries on the modifications of nucleoside bases which allowed the development of effective mRna-based vaccines against Covid. In 1985 Karik moved to the United States, to Temple University in Philadelphia and then to the University of Health Science in Bethesda. From 1989 to 2013 you worked at the University of Pennsylvania. She then moved into private practice, as vice president of the company BioNTech Rna Pharmaceuticals. You studied RNA-mediated immune activation, together with Weissman, making the therapeutic use of mRNA (messenger RNA) possible. This technology was used to develop anti-Covid vaccines.

