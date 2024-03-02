That if we are doing business, that we traffic animalsthat we explode to the wildlife… Nowadays it is so easy to launch accusations without any basis and spread ignorance on networks. And yes, I confess, sometimes this situation irritates and outrages me, because it is not me, we are hundreds of people those of us who have been there for several years working in it wild animal rescue. Not because it suits us, not because it is a prize, not because the animals be a loot, we do it because if we don't come out on top, simply and simply thousands of specimens would be adrift today around the entire Republic.

Taking advantage of the fact that the majority of Mexicans today know who Benito the giraffe is and where he is, I want to tell you that he is only one of the 35 thousand wild animals that the General Directorate of Wildlife and Profepa have left us in custody in zoological institutions. of the Association of Zoos, Hatcheries and Aquariums of Mexico (AZCARM) only during this six-year term.

And do you know what that means? That on average each year the zoos and conservation centers belonging to the Association spend together around 180 million pesos on the care and maintenance of all these specimens.

35 thousand specimens that the authorities have seized, rescued or seized, including birds, felines, ruminants, monkeys and reptiles, and as they now know, even elephants and giraffes.

And I would like to be very clear, when the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection calls us to some institution SUGAR and they ask us to help them with the evaluation of some insured specimen and, later, they “ask” us if we can give it a home, temporarily or permanently, the truth is we don't jump around, far from it, and the fact is that the guard and custody of a wild animal IT IS NOT A PRIZE OR A BUSINESS, it is a great responsibility.

First of all, I want to emphasize that the majority of these specimens, when they are insured because they are in a state of abandonment, abuse or exploitation, or because they are confiscated from traffickers, are in very bad condition, and this means enormous pressure and responsibility, because The first thing we do is focus all our efforts so that the animal survives. And, believe it or not, sometimes when unfortunately this does not happen, the authorities hold us responsible for the death.

And once installed in our institutions; Between food, supplements, medications, surgical procedures, specialists and everything that goes into guaranteeing the best conditions under human care for these specimens costs us around 180 million pesos, of which we do not receive a single peso from the authorities.

Ah! And I also tell you that many times these animals, no matter how wonderful they are, cannot be exhibited, because their physical and/or behavioral condition does not allow it, which means that there is no type of economic redistribution.

For all this, I can tell you with complete confidence and with my head held high, that zoological institutions, in addition to the great contributions we make in terms of species conservation, education, research and recreation, have become the main rescue centers for wildlife throughout the country, especially during this six-year term in which the government disappeared the CIVS and additionally reduced the budget for the environmental sector.

The work that zoological institutions do in terms of rescue is so transcendental that our expenditure to give a home, a second chance at life to so many animals in custody, is equivalent to 20 percent of the budget that PROFEPA received in 2024. For this reason It is so important that the people and the authorities themselves recognize our work. Imagine what would happen, not in a year, but in a month in our country if zoos and conservation centers ceased to exist?

And yes, although it has not always been easy, we have carried out the rescue of all these thousands of specimens with the help of Profepa personnel, who, not having sufficient resources, have sought to create synergy with zoos to care for so much rescued wildlife. . The one that has been conspicuous by its absence is the General Directorate of Wildlife (DGVS). This important Directorate of Semarnat does not care about Benito or Elephant Annie or any of the thousands of animals trafficked, confiscated, seized, injured and abandoned. .

We have been interested and moved by everything, from small birds to large and very abused cats and elephants. We want them to applaud us, to recognize us, to help us with resources, the truth would not be bad, but what we want most is for them to stop lying or speaking and giving opinions disdaining the rage that ignorance engenders. We want you to stop thinking that rescuing wildlife in our country is a prize and much less a business.

