This evening, Saturday 19 August 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Windstorm – Liberi nel vento, a 2013 film directed by director Katja von Garnier, will be broadcast; the subject is taken from the novel Ostwind – Zusammen sind wir frei by Carola Wimmer. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Fourteen-year-old Mika got a bad grade in a test at school and is forced by her parents to skip camping and spend the summer at her strict grandmother’s farm, far from any kind of entertainment, to go to her grandmother’s riding school for all summer. Here she meets the young groom Sam, but above all Windstorm, a shy stallion that neither the horsewoman Michelle nor Mika’s grandmother had managed to tame and, for this reason, destined for slaughter. Between the small and the mighty animal the contact is immediate. Equipped with a marked empathy and sensitivity, Mika succeeds where everyone has inexorably failed, establishing a relationship of deep understanding and trust with Windstorm. The girl sneaks into Windstorm’s stable at night. A strange friendship thus develops between the two: she Mika discovers she can talk to horses. Ready to do anything to save her friend from the terrible fate that awaits him, the teenager decides to take riding lessons and participate in the next show jumping tournament to demonstrate to everyone the real value of her trusted companion.

Windstorm – Free in the wind: the cast

We have seen the plot of Windstorm – Free in the wind, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hanna BinkeMika Schwarz

Nina Kronjäger as Elisabeth Schwarz

Jürgen Vogel: Philipp Schwarz

Cornelia Froboess: Maria Kaltenback

Marvin LinkeSam

Marla MennMichelle

Tilo Prückner: Maestro Kaan

Detlev BuckDr. Anders

Amber Bongard Fanny

Henriette Morawe as Tinka

Martin Butzke: Lehrer

Peter MeinhardtFriedrich

