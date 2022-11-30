ALPHAXA IS A company of Jair Enoc Libni Alfaro Rosales and Cynthia Jael Díaz Oseguera. The company caused an embezzlement to at least nine multiple purpose financial companies (Sophomes).. Jair and Cynthia they used the same fraudulent mechanism in which they involved the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena)some of whose members have been called to testify before civilian judges.

Alfaxa supplied and supplies medical equipment to carry out procedures imagingmainly X-rays and CT scans in some hospitals in the sedena.

Jair made up bills, contracts signed even by generals in command of dand Luis Cresencio Sandovaland sent them to the sophomeswhich in turn returned them with millionaire financing

What the dispensers of the working capital they did not know, is that the same equipment was sold through deceit, apocryphal import petitions and with those bogus contracts were flipped with the militia.

Alfaxa’s modus operandi It consisted of pretending to have contracts for which he would charge various hospitals for the use of medical equipment, and with the proceeds of such contracts, pay the rent.

The scheme could have been sustained for much longer running, if they had not been sold the same CT scanners, ultrasounds and radiology equipment to the lessors who were no longer paid.

The amount of the embezzlement and the lack of guarantees could easily exceed the 80 million dollarsas it has been possible to cross-reference the information from the sofomes deceived

Point first to Unifin by Rodrigo Lebois, followed by Exitus Capital by Carlos Rahmane, Mexarrend who drives Alejandro Monzó and Libertad Financial Serviceswho presides Silvia Lavalle.

But also Investment Promoter, Global Resources Analysts, MFM OPM, Sentir Común México, Promotora Sku, Credicam and Lage Landen.

Most, if not all, seek to recover something of what was lost.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT, YESTERDAY, from the sale of its retail and corporate banking operations of the HSBC in Canada, did not go unnoticed in citi. And it is that after leaving the country of the maple leaf, the next stop of the English giant that presides over Noel Quinn could be Mexicowhich would mean additional pressure for citibanamexwho drives Manuel Romo, in its attempt to leave the local retail market. If the hosts of jane fraser fail to divest their retail banking business, insurance Y afore This year, 2023 will look even more uphill, if you choose to place it on the stock market. It is not a secret that the group that presides over here Jorge Arce will eventually leave our country. In fact, you are following the same strategy of Citi. HSBC faces pressure from its main shareholder, the Chinese group Ping An Insurance, to withdraw from non-Asian markets. The book value of the HSBC Mexico round the three thousand 700 million dollars. If it was sold 1.5 times it would be a minimum of five thousand 600 million. Santander, who drives Hector Grisi, He offered six billion dollars for Citibanamex and was rejected.

THE MAGNATE GERMAN Larrea Mota Velasco He recently met with the Secretary of the Interior. Beyond the call to surprise that he expressed Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador when he found out that Grupo México and Grupo Acciona they sued the federal government, the truth is that the reality is different. was his own Adam Augusto Lopez the one who asked Larrea sue him. “Sue me to calculate the settlement and be able to pay you”, he told her long before this last meeting. And it was logical that this was done in order to have a first calculation of the damage claimed by the consortium. The group estimates about seven billion pesos the compensation for the cancellation of the construction contract of the Section 5 of the Mayan Train. But phonaturdirected by Javier May, says that they are at most 840 million. The other subject that Larrea took him to Adam Augustus was the purchase of Banamexsame that does not want to escape.

CHRISTIAN MARTINOLI and Luis Garcia they took the rating again for TV Aztec. According to Nielsen IBOPEwho drives Frederick Baumgartner, in the coverage of party mexico against Argentina the channel Aztec 7 scored a rating of 4.75 million of people. This data means that the Ajusco television station that commands Benjamin Salinas surpassed both channels of TelevisaUnivision: both the 3.11 million of channel 5 Like the 2.51 million of Channel 2. In addition to ratings, television measures reach or “reach”, in which the transmission of Aztec 7 of the party reached more than 19 million people, Meanwhile he channel 5 reached less than 12 million people and the Channel 2 stayed under the 10.5 million. In “Compartir”, which is the percentage distribution of the audience, the signal of Aztec conquered the 46% of all the televisions that were watching the game on open televisionagainst 28% from Channel 5 and 22% from Channel 2.

IN FULL ECONOMY post-pandemic until 30% of the small and medium businesses in the country it has had to resort to the renegotiation of its debts, or to postpone its payment commitments due to lack of flow. In fact, almost half of this proportion looks at the schemes of financing as your only chance to survive. Within this framework, in which the supply of credit continues to be insufficient, the capital digital finance, of Rene Farroput its financing scheme on the market Capital Flexspecialized in companies that, as a consequence of Covid-19, they began to defer the invoices of their businesses and now they are looking to finally schedule their payments to suppliers.