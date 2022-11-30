The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, pointed out this Wednesday that Spain is not the only country in the European Union to appoint a former minister to form part of the Constitutional Court. However, he assures that he will wait until he has the details of the appointment of the former head of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, to give his opinion on the matter. Reynders, has also insisted on the need to urgently renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) to unblock the rest of the appointments.

Asked if the European Commission is going to take measures to preserve judicial independence in Spain, the commissioner has assured Europa Press that he is going to “analyze the exact situation of that appointment.” Reynders has stressed that he awaits the renewal of the governing body of judges to be able to offer a “reaction” on the “set”. “I still do not know if the decisions of the Government are going to be put into practice directly in the Constitutional Court”, he has remarked the commissioner.

In the same way, he has insisted on the need to renew the CGPJ and to face, “immediately afterwards”, the reform of the election system of its vocal members, so that the judges themselves are the ones who choose the majority of representatives of this body.