Luis Rubiales lost all the support he had on Monday. After a marathon meeting of more than five hours, the presidents of the regional and territorial federations signed a harsh statement in which they “unanimously” asked Luis Rubiales to resign “immediately” after the events of the last week and showed their support for Pedro Rocha to assume the command of the federation on an interim basis and thus lead “a new stage of management in Spanish football.”

In the letter released, the presidents of the territorial divisions described the behavior carried out by Rubiales in the last week as “unacceptable” by damaging “seriously” the image of Spanish football. That is why the presidents’ commission supported Rocha to start a path in which “dialogue and reconciliation with all football institutions is the line to follow.” They also announced their intention to urge the corresponding bodies for a “deep” and “imminent organic restructuring” in strategic positions of the federation to make way for a “new stage of management” that does not diminish the prestige or the possibility that Spain is the organizer of the 2030 World Cup.

The territorial presidents also urged Pedro Rocha to “immediately withdraw the last communication on behalf of the Federation with FIFA and UEFA that we have known this Monday.” Said letter refers to a request from the general secretary Andreu Camps, Rubiales’ right-hand man, who has asked the bodies that govern European and world football to come out in defense of the former president and threaten the Government with suspending the Spanish clubs that participate in the continental competitions if he continues with his intention to disqualify the Motril.

Rubiales thus loses the support that he did have last week. And it is that during the celebration of the extraordinary meeting of presidents, the senior federation leader received a standing ovation during the speech in which he stated that he was not resigning. Among those who showed his support was a large number of presidents and the two coaches, Luis de la Fuente and Jorge Vilda. They are precisely the ones who are in the focus of the hurricane, especially considering that Vilda, despite having won the World Cup, after what happened and his proximity to Rubiales, has been left without players or coaching staff.

Few were missing but Rubiales has not yet taken the final step. A decision that for the Government should have taken last Friday. This was expressed by the director of the Superior Sports Council (CSD) Víctor Francos in an appearance in which he intended to announce that the body he presides over was preparing to disqualify Rubiales after a solution from the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But he found himself with the jug of cold water that the highest sports court did not rule on.