As reported by the Gematsu portal, sony registered a new trademark relating to Astro Botthus suggesting a possible new adventure starring the cute little robot who has basically become a PlayStation mascot.

The brand was registered last August 25th and you can find the relevant information sheet on the portal of the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) with the slightly indicative title of “Astro Bot”. Unfortunately, the page does not offer further information.