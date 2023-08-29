As reported by the Gematsu portal, sony registered a new trademark relating to Astro Botthus suggesting a possible new adventure starring the cute little robot who has basically become a PlayStation mascot.
The brand was registered last August 25th and you can find the relevant information sheet on the portal of the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) with the slightly indicative title of “Astro Bot”. Unfortunately, the page does not offer further information.
New game for PS5, PSVR2 or mobile?
Given the praise received by Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for PlayStation VR 1 and Astro’s Playroom, the platformer that comes pre-installed with every PS5, it would not be surprising if Sony commissioned Team Asobi to make a new game.
But for which platform? The thought immediately goes to a possible sequel to Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for Playstation VR2, which certainly needs impactful exclusives right now to help the viewer gain a foothold in the market. That said, a job posting released late last year suggests that Team Asobi is working on a mobile game, which may just star Astro Bot. To find out the truth in any case we just have to wait.
#Astro #Bot #game #coming #Sony #registers #trademark #Europe
Leave a Reply