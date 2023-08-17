Unlocking the phone with a fingerprint is convenient, but entails a number of problems, primarily related to the loss of personal data. On August 17, he told the agency “Prime” Vahe Zakaryan, head of the Gem Space superapp development team.

The biometric data recognition format appeared several years ago, which was revolutionary compared to the old blocking capabilities, the expert said. One of the advantages of this method of activating the phone and entering applications is that you do not need to remember a digital password.

However, according to Zakarian, the danger of this technology lies primarily in the security of personal data. Fraudsters often steal databases of user information by hacking phones and computers. A fingerprint can be easily copied, and devices with an old sensor can be unlocked even with someone else’s fingers, the specialist emphasized.

“The leakage of biometric data is fraught with serious consequences. It gives fraudsters new opportunities for hacking and other ways to use your data, including fingerprints,” he warns.

In addition, dirt, scratches, and other obstructions often affect the fingerprint recognition system. In this case, the user will still have to enter a digital password, which he could forget with rare use.

To protect yourself and improve the protection of information in smartphones, the expert recommends setting up several levels of protection, including two-factor authentication with sending an SMS message to the phone, which will make it more difficult for fraudsters to try to hack the device.

“It is better to set up the system so that after a certain time it is necessary to enter the password, so that the user will not forget it at the wrong moment, and this can become an additional obstacle for attackers,” Zakarian concluded.

