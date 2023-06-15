tense atmosphere

Nervousness has been felt in the corridors of the Culiacán City Hall since the municipal president Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil warned that he was evaluating the performance of his government team to make some changes and adjustments. The brunette has just celebrate one year in charge of the municipal governmentl and its purpose is to make services more efficient.

Opposition

The morenistas in Sinaloa did not like that the leaders of the opposition parties PAN, PRI and PRD manifest their support to producers that they have taken over the Culiacán International Airport. They consider that more than sympathizing with their movement, they are taking advantage of it to get a political crack and hit the state and federal governments.

one more goes

The rumors are strong: One more who abandons the PRI ship is the former mayor of Mazatlán Fernando Pucheta Sánchez. The former mayor, former councilor and former representative for the PRI will appear today at the offices of Rosales 162 to hand-deliver his resignation to one of the PRI workers, since formally there is no party president.

Little time

Guasave farmers were given less than a week to register for the genetic improvement programWell, just last Friday they received the notification and today the window is closed. Walberto Sánchez, president of the Local Livestock Association, said that only eight people had signed up to receive the 20,000 pesos that this program offers them.

The petition

A group of ranchers from Sinaloa met with the federal Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunzato ask for the dismissal of the president of the Local Livestock Union of Sinaloa (URGS), Regulo Terrazas Caro. According to some presidents of cattle ranches in the state, it is an urgent need due to the mismanagement that, they say, is illegal and without respecting statutes.