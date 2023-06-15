Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine’s biggest challenges are still about 10 kilometers away – Such defenses await the Ukrainians

Russia has prepared thousands of defense positions along the front, which include minefields and “dragon’s teeth”.

Although Ukraine’s counterattack has made some progress, its biggest challenges are still ahead.

After a counter-offensive that lasted about a week, Ukrainian troops are still about 10-15 kilometers away from Russia’s main defense lines on the southern front.

The news agency reports on the matter, among others Reuters.

Only a small part of the forces assembled by Ukraine for the counter-offensive are still tied to the fighting. Despite this, experts interviewed by Reuters are concerned whether Ukraine is now suffering too heavy losses and fatigue to penetrate Russia’s stronger defenses later.

Read more: Only part of the forces gathered for the Ukrainian counter-offensive are involved in the fighting

When Ukraine has been preparing its attack for at least the last six months, Russia has also had time to defend itself for it.

Russia has built thousands of strong defensive positions along the entire front. They include, among other things, minefields, trenches, and concrete barricades called “dragon’s teeth” and steel structures called “hedgehogs”, which are meant to prevent the advance of tanks.

See also HS Analysis | A trip from Siunti to the center of Helsinki would cost as much as a couple of stops on the tram - HSL is considering a major reform Concrete barricades called “dragon’s teeth”, which are meant to block the advance of tanks. The photo was taken in Mariupol in February 2022.

Steel “hedgehogs” that block the advance of tanks. The photo was taken in Bahmut in January 2023.

According to Reuters, Russia was alarmed by Ukraine’s offensive ability at the latest last fall, when Russia was forced to withdraw from the Kharkiv area in eastern Ukraine.

Since then, Russia has invested in building defense positions in order to avoid similar losses in the future.

For example, mines may cause problems for Ukraine. When the situation was reversed last year and Russia was in the aggressor role, it suffered heavy losses due to Ukrainian mining.

If Russia lays down its mines well now, Ukraine may suffer a lot of losses, warn experts interviewed by Reuters.

See also HS Turku | Markus Mattsson marveled at the shelves full of sparkling wine in Kharkiv - Then the Russian rockets hit The satellite image shows trenches dug by Russia in the northern parts of the Crimean peninsula and “dragon’s teeth” arranged in several rows. The picture was taken between January and March.

Reuters performed by satellite image analysis According to Russia believes that the Ukrainians are trying to cut off the land route between the Crimean peninsula and the rest of Ukraine. This would leave Russian forces in these locations without direct ground contact.

Russia’s plan seems to be to maximize Ukraine’s losses before it has time for the strongest defense lines.

On the other hand, Ukraine also still has options. It observes where exactly Russia is concentrating its forces and tries to surprise Russia by striking elsewhere. This is also related to Ukraine’s silent reporting on the progress of the counterattack.

“Dragon’s teeth” arranged on the road in Bahmut in January.

The battles the front is said to be very violent. Ukraine has claimed to have liberated several villages and advanced several kilometers, although the pace of the counterattack has been slower than many had hoped.

The counterattack is progressing at different paces in different parts of the country. For example, in southern Ukraine, in the direction of Zaporizhia, the Ukrainians have advanced a kilometer or two, while in the east, in the direction of Velyka Novosilka, progress has taken place up to eight kilometers.

On the other hand, Ukraine is also believed to have suffered significant losses. It has reportedly lost, for example, Leopard tanks and Bradley military vehicles received from the West.

However, the losses were largely expected. The counterattack takes place under Russian air supremacy and artillery superiority.

However, all information leaking from the front is still uncertain at this stage, and no one can say whether the counterattack will be a success or a failure.