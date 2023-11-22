Argentina beat Brazil 0-1 this Tuesday in the classic played at the Maracaná; It was confirmed as the leader of the classification of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with 15 points and plunged the Canarinha, which had never before lost three games in a row in qualifying, into a crisis.

Victory with a goal Otamendi in the second half in a classic marred by a violent incident in the stands allowed Argentina to finish the year as the leader of the qualifying rounds with 15 points, two more than Uruguay, its immediate runner-up.

The humiliating defeat in the legendary stadium in Rio, on the other hand, sank Brazil to sixth place in the classification, the last of those that guarantee a place for the World Cup, and left the interim coach, Fernando Diniz, on a tightrope, whose head was requested. shouting at the Maracaná.

Tension on the court

The match was not only marked by the tension that was experienced in the stands, with clashes between fans and the harsh intervention of the police.

In addition, high-caliber discussions also took place on the field. One of them, and which was recorded on TV, was that of Lionel Messi with the Brazilian from Real Madrid, Rodrygo.

The two players faced each other and argued heatedly in the middle of the game. Then, what they said to each other has come to light.

According to ESPN Argentina, Rodrygo started the discussion by telling Messi: “They are acting like cowards, don’t they want to play the game?”

To which Messi responded: “We are world champions, why are we cowards? “Shut your mouth, baby.”

The Brazilian said: “Now let’s see in the game, they will see us there.”

“Let’s see, come on, let’s go,” Messi said to close the dispute and continue with the game.

THIS VIDEO IS ART Here you can see the education and respect of a 22-year-old boy like Rodrygo. And on the other hand you can see the ego, cockiness, arrogance and arrogance of a 36-year-old retiree like Messi. He knows that he has the system in his favor, THE BIGGEST MINING IN HISTORY🥱 pic.twitter.com/YkqyHoeyGI — ᴛᴇʀʀɪᴛᴏʀɪᴏ ᴍᴀᴅʀɪᴅɪꜱᴛᴀ (@territorio__RM) November 22, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news