Amazon continues undaunted to offer new promotions while the Black Friday 2023 advances and we await the arrival of the real Black Friday, which could reserve some surprises. Already now, however, the discounts are many and extremely interesting, with various special promotions that we should not ignore. For example, we can find the 55-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV 55NANO766QA. The reported discount is 51% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €419.00. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This TV LG NanoCell 55NANO766QA it is equipped with Smart TV technology, has an α5 Gen 5 processor and all the technologies necessary for complete use of the device. Compatible with Google Assistant And Alexathe remote control can also be used as a pointer and is equipped with Game Optimizer mode, for playing video games at maximum quality, and Filmmaker Mode, for unprecedented image rendering.