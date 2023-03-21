According to the English newspaper, the coach would soon leave Spurs, but this version has no confirmation from the club

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato

According to the Telegraph, Antonio Conte’s adventure at Tottenham is coming to an end. The British newspaper writes that the outburst of the Italian coach after the 3-3 draw in Southampton would have convinced the boss Daniel Levy not to wait for the natural expiry of the contract at the end of the season for a divorce from the coach. The reconstruction of the Telegraph, however, is denied by corporate sources.

THE INDISCRETION — According to the newspaper, the Spurs boss would have decided to come to a separation with the coach to whom he entrusted the team in November 2001, with the bench that would be entrusted to Ryan Mason until the end of the season already starting from the match against Everton of April 3. The situation, writes the Telegraph, would have become untenable after Conte’s outburst on Saturday, in which the coach accused the players of being selfish and “not being a team”. According to the Telegraph, Conte would have definitively lost the locker room with that outburst. See also De Villiers positive for COVID, Dakar 2022 at risk

BELIEVED — Conte returned to Italy after the match against Southampton, taking advantage of the break for the national teams. Interviewed by the Gazzetta, company sources denied that a decision on the coach’s future will be made shortly. The British press has long dismissed Antonio, convinced that the manager has already decided to leave the club at the end of the season. Tottenham are currently fourth in the standings and qualifying for the next Champions League remains the primary objective.

March 20, 2023 (change March 21, 2023 | 00:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Telegraph #TottenhamConte #divorce #week #club #denies