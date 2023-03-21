The publisher Kodansha, which publishes the manga Cells at Work of the mangaka Akane Shimizu, announced that a live-action film based on the series is on the way.

Flag Pictures participates in the realization of this adaptation with real actors, and this already has a director in charge. This is Hideki Takeuchi, who also directed the film adaptations of other manga and anime, such as Nodame Cantabile, Thermae Romae and Fly Me to Saitama.

As for the management of the scripts, they fall on Yūichi Tokunaga, who was behind the live-action tape of Kaguya-sama: Love is Waras well as Liar x Liar and Princess Jellyfish.

We recommend: Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin – IA shows us its version of the anime protagonists.

As the project is just beginning, there are no details about the cast of actors and actresses involved. What is certain is that such a production will require a good investment in special effects. The cells of the body are represented by human beings.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

But viruses, bacteria, parasites and other types of causes behind diseases have a different representation. Even to the degree that they look like aliens from outer space.

In this sense, the only thing that can be done is to wait and see how the production team of the live-action film of Cells at Work. This film does not currently have a release date or window. It is also not known if it will be released worldwide.

Where to watch the Cells at Work anime before the live-action movie?

If you are interested in watching the anime of Cells at Work before the live-action movie has its premiere you can find it on Crunchyroll. Its first and second seasons are available on this video-on-demand service.

The original comprises 14 episodes in total, while the second has eight. A spin-off or derivative anime is available on this same platform, which is called Cells at Work CODE BLACK.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

This includes 13 episodes and although it handles the same premise of the cells of the body as human beings, the story takes place in the body of a person who has various vices and who neglects his health a lot.

It is for the same reason that it is a more extreme version of Shimizu’s original story, which ended up gaining the appreciation of a sector of fans of the franchise.

In addition to Cells at Work we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.