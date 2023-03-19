Zinacantepec.- A Control Judge of the Quinta del Bosque Internment Center issued auto link to process to the youngerAzahara Aylin N., reported the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

The connection to the process is for the crime of qualified homicide against Norma Lizbeth “N”, a student at a Teotihuacán high school.

The corresponding hearing was held this Saturday, March 18, at noon, at the facilities of the aforementioned Internment Center, national media reported.

As will be remembered, Azahara Aylin14 years old, is accused of having beaten Norma Lizbethalso 14 years old, who, due to injuries, died.

to the young Azahara Aylin “N”., a precautionary measure of confinement was imposed on him at the Quinta del Bosque Detention Center.

Also, a period of investigation complementary 30 days. The process will then conclude on April 17, details the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office.

Specialists on the subject have already said that even if she is found guilty, Azahara Aylin will not last more than five years in hospital.

The tragedy

Norma Lizbeth He suffered from bullying at the secondary school he attended and the school authorities did nothing against it, it has been reported.

On February 21, Azhara Aylin N. physically assaulted her, even using a stone, with which he hit his victim on the head and face. Because of the injuries, Norma Lizbeth He died on Monday, March 13.

Schoolmates of both third-year girls recorded videos during the girls’ fight, where Norma is seen trying to defend herself, but Azhara hit her with a rock.

It was learned that the authorities of the Official Secondary School 0518 Annex to the Normal located in Teotihuacanthey ignored the complaints he made Norma Lizbeththat her classmates made fun of her and attacked her.

Norma Lizbeth was going to turn 15 years old on April 25. Due to her limited resources, she only expected a cake. Bullying and death cut her existence short.