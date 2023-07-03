Monday, July 3, 2023, 01:15



The Teatro Cervantes de Abarán has paid homage to the hairdresser Joaquín Fernández, who recently died, dedicating stall 12 to him. The event was held during the intermission of the 1st Amateur Theater Contest that bears his name, and was presided over by the first deputy mayor, Jaime Tornero; the councilors Gloria Morte and Carmina García, and the daughters and partner of the honoree.

The Councilor for Culture, Penélope Luna, read the motion presented on April 28, and it was unanimously approved by all political groups. “Joaquín leaves a huge gap in the cultural life of Abarán and garnered numerous applause for his performances,” she praised. The former Councilor for Culture, Felipe García, delivered a bouquet of flowers to Fernández’s partner, Pascui Martínez, who, together with the hairdresser’s daughters, Andrea and María, read some very emotional words. «He never knew how to say no to anything and now he himself is in our memory and hearts; He continues to enjoy and never stop laughing, “he said after receiving a loud ovation. Also the mayor and head of Traditions, Jaime Tornero, had words of praise for Joaquín Fernández: “We have lost one of the pillars of culture,” he lamented.