Izvestia: diplomat Gatilov announced Russia’s openness to a settlement on Ukraine

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, assessed the likelihood of a politico-diplomatic settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. About this he spoke out in an interview with Izvestia.

Gatilov announced Russia’s openness to a settlement in Ukraine. He noted that Moscow retains the opportunity for a politico-diplomatic resolution of the crisis, and recalled that Kyiv had banned dialogue between the two countries at the legislative level.

“However, the prospects for the development of events according to such a scenario are currently quite vague due to the fact that Kyiv and its Western curators continue to rely on the use of military force,” the diplomat stressed.

In addition, there are now no real signs that the UN and its Secretary General António Guterres “can play a constructive role in resolving the conflict.” The organization’s actions in this area are limited by the unwillingness to listen to the point of view of Moscow or others. At the same time, Russia respects the initiatives of countries, organizations and individuals seeking to resolve the crisis.