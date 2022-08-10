The teams at the NFL game in Munich



These are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the most successful player in NFL history.

Tampa Bay The first NFL game will take place on German soil in November. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Munich’s Allianz Arena. Introducing the prestigious Florida team.







He was able to move into the Super Bowl ten times and win seven times. Tom Brady is not only the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but also the GOAT, the greatest of all time for many NFL fans. The 45-year-old and his team welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Munich on November 13th. The Florida team is considered one of the absolute top favorites for the title as they are star-studded across the board.

Alongside Tom Brady, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are part of the offense. A star ensemble, with which at best the Los Angeles Rams, the defending champions of the Lombardi trophy, can keep up. It’s not for nothing that the Buccaneers had the best pass offensive in the league last season. Quarterbacks and wide receivers produced the most pass yards and most touchdowns in the NFL.

But the defensive of the “Bucs” does not need to hide either. Names like Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Devin White and Vita Vea spread fear and terror in opposing teams’ offense. The defensive backfield, which ensures that the opponent’s pass offensive is disrupted, has also improved significantly over the past season. The Tampa Bay team has the third fewest yards per pass attempt, behind the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.







Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers narrowly lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to eventual NFL champions, the LA Rams. So that this doesn’t happen again this year, the Buccaneers were able to strengthen themselves even further. With Julio Jones, a pass catcher was signed who was still considered one of the three best players in his position a few years ago. In the past two years he hasn’t been able to develop his full potential as he has been injured repeatedly and has never really found his feet.



If the team has weaknesses, it’s the running offensive. This was only 26th out of 32 in the NFL last season. Only 1,672 yards were rushed in the 17 games of the regular season, which certainly has to do with the fact that Tom Brady is not the most mobile quarterback. The best teams in the league in this statistic often have a strong running quarterback. The running defense was also only in 17th place, although it was one of the best in the league in previous years.

The Buccaneers have played in the NFC South since 2002. Also in this division are the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. They have won the Super Bowl twice so far. The first time in the 2002 season against the Oakland Raiders and the second time in 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ club name comes from José Gaspar, who was one of the last pirates in the Gulf of Mexico. This is how he got his title “the last privateer”. Buccaneers is called Buccaneers. This name was used in Tampa Bay. The club is owned by the Glazer family, who also own Manchester United football club.