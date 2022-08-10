The Swede posted a photo of his legs, accompanied by “11 weeks later”

Now that the decision – the big decision: to move the whole family to Milan – has been taken, the observation point has improved even more. In Ibrahimovic’s life there was, is and will be strongly Milan. And he is, with a lot of patience, facing the path that will bring him back to the field – in 2023 – after the operation on his left knee.

Photomontage – A few days ago Zlatan had posted a photo practically posing as a bodybuilder, standing in front of the Milanello fields with swollen and contracted muscles. This time he published an image of his legs, lying on a bed and accompanied by the words “Unlimited, 11 weeks later”. The reference obviously goes to surgery in May: a reconstruction of the anterior cruciate with lateral reinforcement and meniscal repair. In practice, a knee refurbished in all parts. See also Sanches ever closer to PSG. And now pay attention to the Botman auction

What Ibra intends to point out with this last post is the “cleaning” of the limb: there are no scars or patches, and above the quadriceps it is beautifully stretched. In fact, there is also a story in support, where the Swede with a photomontage put a photo of the multi-waxed post-surgery one over the healed leg. Without limits, then: but this, being Zlatan, we already knew.

10 August – 15:26

