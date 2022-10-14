WSC Group Ltd.’s response to the closure of the FIA ​​WTCR is the launch of the new TCR World Tour championship.

Marcello Lotti and his collaborators with this move in fact relaunch what was the series with which the new concept of international racing tourism had taken hold in 2015, then called TCR International Series, but with a new format conceived by the volcanic mind of the manager Emilian.

With Discovery Sports Events and the FIA ​​having been forced to decree the end of the top touring series, the customer teams of the manufacturers involved in the world of TCR will have a very valid alternative to compete all over the world at affordable prices.

The TCR World Tour consists of nine events selected from those of national and international series recognized by TCR all over the world, giving priority to the best circuits and the most important and popular championships.

The races will be held in Europe, Asia, Africa and America, thus covering four continents and assuming in all respects the characteristics of a World Championship, even if it is not an FIA championship.

Gabriele Tarquini, BRC Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR Photo by: TCR media

This will go hand in hand with the TCR World Ranking, that is a ranking dedicated to the drivers who race in the numerous TCR Series around the planet and who score points based on certain parameters.

Starting from January 1, 2021, the calculation of points takes into account the results based on two coefficients: the series in which you take part and the number of cars entered on the grid, with subdivision of an international, regional, national, endurance and other character. sprint races.

The events with more than 20 cars are the ones that obtain the highest score and currently the last 20 results obtained are taken into account. Drivers who have not competed for more than 30 weeks will begin to have their older results removed until they return to competition.

The competitors of the TCR World Tour will receive a score of 50% higher than those of the other events and at the end of the 9 events mentioned above a provisional ranking will be drawn up.

The top 15 drivers will qualify directly for the TCR World Ranking Final, the final event set up in collaboration with Discovery Sports Events.

This consists of four days where there will be play-offs between 60 drivers, that is the first 15 classified of the TCR World Tour and the first 45 of the TCR World Ranking, which in the final will go to compete for the titles reserved for drivers, teams and manufacturers.

Marcello Lotti Photo by: WTCR

“We have had a fruitful collaboration with the FIA ​​and Discovery Sports Events in recent years and therefore we respect their decision to close the championship. We are now ready to continue working together for the future of Touring Car racing,” said Lotti.

“Since the beginning of the TCR concept, WSC has built a large community of competitors. On this basis we are confident that the TCR World Ranking, through the TCR World Tour and the TCR World Ranking Final, will give teams and drivers the opportunity. to continue to compete globally “.

“At the same time, this plan is intended to strengthen the cooperation we have established with the promoters of the regional and national series. This collaboration will increase the level of the events selected for the TCR World Tour in terms of visibility, media coverage and atmosphere. also giving local pilots the opportunity to compete with strong international participation “.

“It is also an opportunity for manufacturers to establish closer relationships with their customers and increase their brand loyalty. These are the reasons why the TCR World Ranking Final is set to become a historic event that will crown the rider, the team and the constructor as absolute champions of the category “.

“Furthermore, the involvement of local promoters, competitors and fans in a global project will produce strong flows of communication and connectivity that will help the popularity of the TCR to grow further.”

Finally, Lotti reiterated that it is good to continue to separate the categories of touring cars, leaving the electric ones of the FIA ​​ETCR to compete in their championship and looking to the future thinking about what happens in the world of cars.

“In all these years WSC has demonstrated an insightful ability to analyze competitions for touring cars, in synergy with automotive marketing, whose market today is divided into three segments: thermal engines, hybrid engines and electric engines”.

“For this reason and with the aim of adapting the current technical specifications of TCR cars with respect to the demands of sustainability, WSC has developed a hybrid system that will be available for all TCR series that require it.

We believe this is the most logical response to the market trend “.