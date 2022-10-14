Presenter said that the voter has the option of returning the country to “the gang” or leaving the “train on the current track”

Presenter Ratinho recorded a video to defend the vote in Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the 2022 presidential election. In images that circulate on social networks, Ratinho also defends the victory of Captain Count (PRTB), which disputes the government of Mato Grosso do Sul against Eduardo Riedel (PSDB).

Without naming names, Ratinho says that Brazilians have the option of returning the country to “gang” or leave the “train on current track”. According to him, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) joined “gang”. The emedebista declared support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in the 2nd round.

“The whole gang got together again to take care of Brazil. Here [em Mato Grosso do Sul] it was impressive the amount of votes he [Bolsonaro] had. I never imagined that here I would only give 52% to Bolsonaro. I thought it would be 70%. In Paraná, I thought I would do 80% and it was 42% too”, says the presenter.

Ratinho also makes reference to the statement that Lula made in his program on SBT about raising the minimum wage. On September 22, the PT was asked by the presenter how he would do it, and replied “increasing”. He later claimed that he did this when he ruled Brazil (2003-2010).

“The lie is easier than the truth. Saying that the people will have the strongest salary is easy. I want to see how this salary is going to be. So I’m here, asking for a vote for Captain Contar and for President Bolsonaro. We need to win this election.” says Mouse.

SUPPORT TO BOLSONARO

Mouse often praises Bolsonaro during his program on SBT. In 2021, he criticized the opposition and the media for allegedly not being satisfied with the government’s work during the pandemic:

“I will talk about the coronavirus. A light at the end of the tunnel comes on with the start of the vaccination campaign. President Jair Bolsonaro has received all kinds of criticism. The government and the Ministry of Health are constantly belittled by the opposition and by the press, which does not recognize the true importance of the work being carried out. It is to lose patience.”

On YouTube, Bolsonaro shared the video with Ratinho’s statement with the title: “A vision of national politics”.