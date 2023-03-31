Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) became this Thursday the the first ex-president of the country to be imputedin this case for allegedly trying to buy the silence of the porn actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from making public an alleged sexual relationship between them.

However, this is not the only process in which the controversial Trump, 76, has been involved, and in fact he has several open for political, economic and sexual crimes.

Trump, who announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election in November, may see his political goals seriously hampered if any of these pending cases go forward.

The ‘political’ causes

Last November, the United States Government announced the beginning of an investigation to determine the possible involvement of Donald Trump in the assault on the Capitol, plus another separated by the classified documents found at his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

The Prosecutor’s Office wants to clarify if the then president instigated his followers so that they broke into the Capitol.

The investigations will focus on finding out if there were one or more people who “interfered in the transfer of power” and in the ratification process of Joe Biden as president on January 6, 2021 in Congress, after winning the 2020 elections against Trump.

Regarding the documents, it is studied how they were handled and if there was obstruction of Justice during the search for the papers.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Alleged election interference

Another criminal case that Trump could face is being investigated in the state of Georgia, where the prosecution is investigating the former president’s attempts to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

Prosecutors have so far presented testimony from 75 people to a grand jury, including former Trump personal attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who bears the blame. to certify the electoral results.

According to the prosecution, Raffensperger was pressured by Trump on January 2, 2021 to reverse the result of the November 2020 election. Specifically, Trump asked Raffensperger to “seek” the votes that were necessary to nullify Biden’s victory.

Screenshot of ELLE’s Youtube Channel to Elizabeth Jean Carroll’s interview. Photo: Screenshot of ELLE’s Youtube Channel

The complaint for rape

The writer E. Jean Carroll has filed two civil complaints against Trump, one for defamation and another for a rape that allegedly occurred in the changing rooms of the Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Avenue in the mid-1990s.

On the one hand, The 79-year-old author is in a defamation legal battle against Trump over the terms on which the latter denied raping her, after she published her account of the alleged incident in a book and magazine article in 2019.

The beginning of the process has been temporarily suspended pending the Court of Appeals to determine whether Trump is protected by presidential immunity, since these statements were made when he was in office.

Added to this lawsuit is the one for rape itself, which Carroll filed last November when the new New York Adult Survivors Law came into force, which opened a one-year window in the state to seek justice for sexual crimes that had prescribed.

Your business and finances

Beyond the processes directed directly against Trump, the attorney general of New York, the Democrat Letitia James, accuses him of him, his business, and several of his children of fraudulently manipulating the asset value of the family business for years to borrow money for tax breaks.

The Prosecutor’s Office demands that his company, the Trump Organization, pay 250 million dollars and that both Trump and his children cannot do business in New York again.

The New York prosecutor turned a civil case against the Trump Organization into criminal law. Photo: See also 'The good news is the strength and resilience of our central banks' EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

In relation to this practice, last December two companies from the Trump Organization were found guilty in a New York court of various charges of tax evasion, for paying executives “under the table”, giving them a significant part of their compensation. so they could lower their taxable share.

The two companies found guilty by a jury in Manhattan Supreme Court were Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation.although neither the former president nor his relatives were indicted.

The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office had accused the company of operating a tax evasion scheme for more than 15 years, assuring that it reached the highest levels of responsibility, against the defense argument that its orchestrators acted for their own benefit and did not on behalf of the company.

A ‘witch hunt’?

Like a mantra, the former president has not tired of insisting on his innocence and repeating that it is all about a politically motivated “witch hunt”, a claim that has permeated many of his most radical supporters.

Two weeks ago now, Trump assured that he could be arrested and asked his faithful acolytes, with little success in summoning, to come out to protest.

The former president said the information came to him from “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly politicized Manhattan prosecutor’s office that has allowed new records to be set in violent crime and whose leader is financed by (businessman) George Soros.”

EFE