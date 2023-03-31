A grand jury in a New York courthouse voted to criminally indict Donald Trump for the payment to buy the silence of a porn actress before the 2016 elections, US media reported on Thursday.

The former president of the United States, who aspires to compete again for the White House in 2024, will probably be indicted in the coming days by the New York state court for the payment of $130,000 to the actress and director of porn films Stormy Daniels.

Reactions to the jury’s decision on Trump

Former President Donald Trump assured that as soon as his accusation was made known in a New York court, that it is a It shows more of the “witch hunt” to which he is subjected and that “it is going to turn massively against (President) Joe Biden.”

“Never before in the history of our nation -Trump recalls- this has been done,” says the former president, who accuses Biden’s Democratic Party of “using Justice as a weapon to punish a political opponent.”

One of Donald Trump’s sons criticized the indictment of his father by a New York grand juryin a case for a payment to a porn film actress.

“This is third world prosecutorial malpractice. This is opportunistic targeting against a political opponent in a campaign year,” tweeted Eric, whose father is running for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“No one is above the law,” Stormy Daniels’ attorney said of Trump’s impeachment.

“Donald Trump’s impeachment is no cause for joy,” Clark Brewster tweeted. “Now let truth and justice prevail,” he added, following news reports that a New York grand jury voted to indict Trump for paying money to hide his affair with Daniels just before the election. of 2016.

Another of the sons of former US President Donald Trump assured that it is an example of the “instrumentalization of justice” and is typical of a “communist” country.

“I got the news about 10 or 15 minutes ago (…), it’s the kind of crap on the level of a communist (country). This would make Mao, Stalin or Pol Pot blush,” said Donald Trump Jr. in a live broadcast from his “Triggered” podcast, shortly after the ex-president’s indictment became known.

Trump Jr assured that the charges, which are not yet known, are based on “weak legal theories” and pointed out that the investigation against his father is an example of the “instrumentalization of justice” in the US for political purposes.

A A similar message was delivered by Taylor Budowich, the spokesman for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) political action committee, which campaigns for Trump.

“The political elites and power wielders have instrumentalized the government to try to stop him (Trump). They will fail and he will be re-elected in the most landslide in US history,” Budowich wrote in a statement.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called the move “a flagrant abuse of power by a district attorney focused on political vendetta.”

