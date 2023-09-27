The takeover of the university | The squatters say they received an order from the university to leave – the reason being the occasion where President Niinistö will speak

The University of Helsinki has asked the squatters to leave the lobby of the main building on Thursday, as the space has been rented for a private event.

Helsinki the university plans to evict the students who took over the university on Thursday, says Peik Laine From the Students Against Surgery movement.

The Max Jakobson Lecture series seminar will be held on Thursday in the main building of the University of Helsinki, where the President of the Republic will speak, among others Sauli Niinistö and former Minister of Defense of Sweden Peter Hultqvist.

According to the website of the National Defense Course Association, the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Laine says that the university’s vice chancellor and facility manager informed the squatters on Tuesday that the squatters must leave the hall on Thursday morning from 9 o’clock. According to Laine, the instruction was that the squatters are only allowed to return to the lobby on Friday.

According to the release, the occupiers have also proposed to the university to share the premises with the tenants, but the university has not agreed to the proposal.

The occupiers have informed the university that they intend to continue the peaceful demonstration in the lobby of the main building regardless of the occasion.

The takeover, which started on Tuesday of last week, opposes the government’s cut measures and the government’s immigration policy.