Public transport | Helsinki accepted its share of the Vantaa express train

In the plan, approximately 500 meters of the tram will run on the Helsinki side. It will cost Helsinki at least 10.3 million euros.

Helsinki On Wednesday, the city council approved its part of the Vantaa tramway plan.

The light rail runs about 19 kilometers from the airport to Vantaa Aviapolis, Tikkurila and Hakunila to the terminus in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki. About 500 meters of the tramway is on the Helsinki side.

The condition for the implementation of the plan is that Vantaa starts the construction phase of its own part.

According to the City Office, the maximum price without value added tax for the tramway and the related street infrastructure is 15 million euros. Helsinki is negotiating with the state about state aid for the project during the fall.

Vantaa approved its part of the plan in May. Its total price is estimated at around 600 million euros.

The plan is that Vantaa would pay 414 million euros, Helsinki 10.5 million euros and the state about 30 percent, i.e. 177 million euros, of the construction costs.

According to the city of Vantaa, construction can start in autumn 2024 and operation in 2029.