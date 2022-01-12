It is more than clear that Japan is Nintendo’s territory today. Although the PS5 sold more than a million units in this market throughout 2021, this does not compare to the more than five million consoles that the family of Switch managed to sell in the country of the Rising Sun in the last 12 months.

According to a report by Famitsu, 5,579,127 Switch units were sold throughout 2021 in Japan. Here we are talking about the standard version, Lite and OLED. This also represents the second year in a row that the Nintendo console has managed to surpass the five million mark in this market.

On the other hand, it has been mentioned that Monster hunter rise was the best-selling Switch game in this country, with 2,350,693 copies. In a very close second place we find Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Y Shining pearl with 2,313,115 units. However, it is important to mention that this is only mentioned to physical copies, and digital sales have not been taken into account, so these numbers are surely higher.

In related topics, Kirby and the Forgotten Land already has a release date thanks to a new trailer.

Editor’s Note:

Although Nintendo is also suffering from problems with chip production, it is clearly not at the level of its competitors. Similarly, these numbers make it clear that the Big N console is probably the most successful in Japanese history.

Via: Siliconera