Dubai (Etihad)

The Steering Committee of the Swimming Federation has relied on the international participation of the teams in the coming period, including the World Youth Championship in Peru, in addition to the Arab Championship for Sunni ages in Egypt next September, and the Islamic Solidarity Course in Turkey with 5 swimmers. The General Sports Authority is also addressed, from To set the schedule for the local championships.

The committee held its first meeting headed by Abdullah Al-Wahaibi, to discuss the message of the International Federation, regarding the formation of the steering committee for the work of the Federation, and the tasks entrusted to it, the most important of which is making the appropriate amendments to the statute of the Federation in its latest version, in addition to conducting the daily business of the Federation, organizing local tournaments and discussing the plans of the teams. National.

The first meeting witnessed the attendance of all members of the committee, namely, Abdullah Al-Wahaibi, the head of the committee, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Youssef Abdullah Al-Raisi, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Suwaidi and Muhammad Al-Hammadi. daily of the union.

Muhammad Abdul Rahim will handle the administrative and financial affairs file, and Youssef Al-Raisi will be the national team committee to prepare for the upcoming participation, while Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawa will take over the Legal Affairs Committee, and will work to amend the statutes of the statute, to present it to the General Assembly of the Swimming Federation, for approval, translation and sending it to the International Federation for approval, then start in conducting the electoral process of the Federation.