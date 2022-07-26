from Monica Virgili

The swimmer from Veneto, gold medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics, tells his story, from the discovery of the pathology (a malformation that forced him into a wheelchair) to the swimming pool as physiotherapy up to world records

“We think we have reached the top of the mountain and at that point we understand that we have reached the starting point”. This reflection is enough to make it clear what kind he is Antonio Fantin, born in 2001, from Bibione from Veneto, the swimmer who a few weeks ago won gold at the World Championships in Madeira (“On June 13, on Saint Anthony’s Day, double gift!”) in the one hundred meters freestyle of his category (S6), also improving his time which had made him win the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2020. Antonio is like that, always ready to see a bigger goal, always ready to put a point and go head to head, towards a new goal. It is not a case that “Point. To headBecame the title of his book, just published by Piemmein which he recounts his journey from illness to the podium.

The diagnosis

He was just over three years old when the diagnosis came: AVM (Arteriovenous Malformation), a severe vascular abnormality which interferes with blood circulation. In this case, the lower limbs were affected and paralysis was one of the consequences of the pathology. "The night of the operation I was born for the second time even though I only remember that near my bed in the hospital there was the 'blue fairy', who was my mother who wore a gown and a cap to be able to be next to me". The operation saves his life, but does not give him the opportunity to run and move like other children, he has to use braces and a pram. And do a lot of physiotherapy in the water. It wasn't love at first sight with the pool. Indeed, at first that little boy was hesitant, then the blue of the tub together with the scent of chlorine, the tutors and the wheelchair became his world. After all, Antonio is not a child who loses heart. Is football his passion? Well, at the oratory pitch he shows up at the door wearing a doorman's outfit with his wheelchair. «I was a bit reckless» he recalls «not being able to ride a bicycle I would hang on to the saddle of my companions and let myself be dragged, there is always a way to have fun and be with others».

A big family All this is possible because he is surrounded by a super solid family and a present community, and Antonio soon realizes it: "the luck has been to have people who have shared a life that has never been mine alone". Even the embrace of the pool water bears fruit in physical recovery and then with the first competitions. "To train I spent 20 hours a week in the pool, there are many and while you are alone in the pool your thoughts wander, sometimes it's a bit boring but the secret is perhaps passion, if you put love into what you does everything is possible ». From swimming he borrows the commitment, the desire to fight to reach a goal. And since 2017, with the Paralympic Europeans he begins to collect records and medals while living his life as a boy between school, parties, followers on social networks and now university. Never had unpleasant experiences, never met bullies. «Even in this I was lucky, everyone has always looked at me, not the wheelchair. Those who live with difficulties do not want discounts or pity, they gladly accept help when they need it but want to relate to others in a normal way ».

An experience to share After Tokyo, the idea of ​​the book matures in full lockdown ("because social networks are fine, but I also wanted something physical"), to share "with others in my condition, the idea that there is always the possibility of putting a period and go to line. In my case, before the point there is the disease and then the rest of the story begins ». Today his condition is stable, «discovering the disease as a very young child allowed him to immediately undergo physiotherapy, which is why the paralysis is not total. Always using the wheelchair would be more comfortable, but I also try to move with crutches and braces, to remind my body how to do it. Not doing it would seem to me a lack of respect towards those who have no alternatives ». Antonio's solar and resilient character is also nourished by faith, which is the one "learned as a child thanks to my family and which has changed shape over time, a bit like swimming which began as physiotherapy and has become the tool that I has given great satisfaction ». The trust in providence that knows how to transform difficulties into a springboard led him to develop a sense of gratitude for life and for the many people he met on his journey, which he does not forget to thank one by one in his book. A champion, even in this.