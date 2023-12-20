formation talkParliamentary reporter Niels Klaassen and columnist and comedian Renske Kruitbosch alternately talk about the formation. Niels sees how the new reality is slowly but surely reaching the House of Representatives building. Politicians who were previously belittled, laughed off and even fired are now at the center of power. About Mona Keijzer's sweet revenge.
Niels Klaassen
Latest update:
17:19
