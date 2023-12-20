End of season gifts

At the end of the season, as per 'Christmas tradition', Formula 1 created a video on its YouTube channel funny video in which the 20 Circus pilots exchange a Christmas present with each other. The 'mechanism' is quite simple, with each driver drawing by lot the name of the colleague to whom he will have to give his Christmas surprise.

Like every year there was no shortage of some rather fun gifts, but the best curtain call was given by Charles Leclerc and Zhou Guanyu. In fact, the Monegasque from Ferrari was the 'Secret Santa' of the Alfa Romeo representative and decided to give him the 2024 calendar created for charity by Zhou's boxing partner, Valtteri Bottas.

Round trip

The particular detail is that the Finnish driver's calendar shows him completely naked in 12 photos. The Chinese #24, who concluded his second season in F1 this year, however sent back the 'present' donated by the Ferrari driver, claiming to already have a copy of the calendar.

Leclerc, however, did not give up, sending the Christmas gift back to Zhou, complete with drawing and dedication which invited him to accept “my exceptional gift“. At this point, the 24-year-old from Shanghai had to 'give up'. Definitely better, in terms of gifts, went to Leclerc himself, who instead received a gift from Fernando Alonso padel racket. The invitation to the Asturian went out immediately for a challenge on the pitches of Monaco, where Leclerc is a regular visitor.