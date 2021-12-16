EP Thursday 16 December 2021, 18:42



The Office of the Supreme Court Prosecutor (TS) has already received the rogatory commission that it expected from Switzerland in the framework of the investigation procedures that are being followed regarding the king emeritus. It so happens that it was Lieutenant Prosecutor Juan Ignacio Campos himself, who died yesterday afternoon, who received them this week.

Fiscal sources consulted by Europa Press indicate that this same Wednesday morning, the State Attorney General (FGE), Dolores Delgado, held a meeting with Campos – they discussed various matters almost daily – in which he transmitted that he had received the letter rogatory concerning the finances of the King Emeritus in the years after his abdication in 2014.

The team of prosecutors, who until now led Campos, was waiting for this document to finalize the decree that he had to present on that investigation, which is not prosecuted. Although recently an extension had been agreed to be able to wait for that commission before making any determination.

With this new documentation on the table, the team, co-chaired by the chief prosecutor of the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, Alejandro Luzón – and who now assumes the leadership alone – must finish closing the decree. But fiscal sources advance that there will be no rush because it has to be studied, so the file of the proceedings is not expected to be imminent and is already being considered for 2022.

Already in November, sources close to the investigation pointed out that although the intention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is always to end the proceedings as quickly as possible, this is sometimes not possible, and in a case of the magnitude such as that of the emeritus, they preferred to act prudently, be guarantors, and wait for that commission that was related to some clarifications on the years 2015 and 2016.

However, at the end of this summer it was learned that the prosecutors who were conducting the investigations weighed the file of the proceedings taking into account that some of the alleged crimes would have occurred when Juan Carlos I was inviolable (he abdicated in 2014), which others would have prescribed and that there is a lack of evidentiary weight in others, in addition to the fact that there have been two fiscal regularizations by the emeritus for a sum of around 5 million euros.

THE THREE LEGS OF RESEARCH

It should be remembered that the inquiries about the fortune and the societies of the emeritus have extended for more than a year. Specifically, the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office investigates three issues related to the emeritus: the alleged collection of commissions for the concession of the AVE to Mecca to Spanish companies; the alleged use by Juan Carlos I and other relatives of opaque credit cards charged to accounts in which they are not listed as holders; and the existence of an account with 10 million euros in the name of the former head of state on the island of Jersey, a tax haven.

Given these facts, the former monarch has made up to two fiscal regularizations – that are known -. The first, on December 9 for 678,000 euros in relation to the use of bank cards with opaque funds of the Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause. And a second on February 25 for almost 4.4 million euros for undeclared income in relation to the expenses paid by the Zagatka Foundation.

As a general rule, the investigation procedures end with the filing of a complaint or complaint, prosecuting the case, accumulating the investigations with other existing ones or filing them. When investigative proceedings are filed because it is understood that there are no elements, it ends with a decree of the prosecutor’s file.

In September, it was learned that the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office notified the King Emeritus in June, November and December 2020 of the opening of proceedings regarding his fortune. According to El País, these three notices reached the defense of the one who was monarch until 2014 and in them he was invited to appear.

AUGUST 2020

It was in August 2020 when the emeritus set course for Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. “I inform you of my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, out of Spain,” he said to convey to his son his decision to leave under the argument that he wanted to facilitate his work as monarch.

The announcement that the one who was king of Spain for almost four decades was leaving Spain was the culmination of a series of events, which accelerated as a result of his abdication in June 2014, linked to his private life and financial activities that They have ended up placing him in the crosshairs of justice.

This is what he himself acknowledged in the letter he sent to Don Felipe on August 3, explaining that he was taking the step “in view of the repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating” in order to “contribute to facilitating the exercise of your responsibilities. functions, from the tranquility and calm that your high responsibility requires ».