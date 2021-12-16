Home page politics

From: Jonas Raab

A survey wanted to know whether the new ministers of the Ampel coalition are suitable for their respective office or not. The numbers speak for themselves.

Berlin – How are the ministers of the new federal government doing? Of course, time has to tell. But Germans already have an opinion, as can be seen in the current trend barometer of RTL and ntv emerges. A ranking determined whether the respondents consider the members of the new federal cabinet suitable for their ministerial office or not. The SPD has a good laugh in view of the numbers, the Greens around Annalena Baerbock, the facial features are likely to derail.

Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister and Federal Chairwoman of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen, speaks with Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, in the Bundestag. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

The data – “suitable” or “not suitable” – were determined by the market and opinion research institute forsa and by RTL Germany offset. “Appropriate votes” minus “unsuitable votes” result in the Germans’ satisfaction rating with the new ministers of the traffic light coalition. It can be positive – or negative.

Traffic light: Survey shows who the new minister the Germans trust the job – and who not

At the top of the list of competencies are the SPD men Hubertus Heil (+ 55 percentage points; 71% “suitable votes” minus 16% “unsuitable votes”) and Karl Lauterbach (+ 50 percentage points; 73% minus 23%). Lauterbach has the most positive votes despite second place. The trend researchers also wanted to know whether the new health minister was more suitable than his predecessor Jens Spahn. The vast majority of 62 percent believe it will. Only 7 percent believe that Lauterbach will do a worse job than Spahn, 28 percent expect no difference.

Back to the minister ranking: After Minister of Labor Heil and Minister of Health Lauterbach, Cem Özdemir and Wolfgang Schmidt follow in third and fourth place with a positive balance of + 41 and + 40 percentage points, respectively.

Annalena Baerbock is in demand as the new Foreign Minister. However, the majority of Germans do not trust her to do a diplomatic job. © ZUMA Wire / imago

Trend barometer ranks the new traffic light ministers according to competence in their office

Robert Habeck and Anne Spiegel show a difference of + 37 and + 30 percentage points, respectively. With Svenja Schulze and the new Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the gap between those who trust them to hold office and those who do not is +28 and +24 percentage points, respectively. Steffi Lemke (+ 19), Marco Buschmann (+ 15), Volker Wissing (+ 15), Klara Geywitz (+ 13), Nancy Faeser (+ 13) and Bettina Stark-Watzinger (+ 12) are still in the positive range.

The result for Christine Lambrecht (-27) and Annalena Baerbock (-29) was happy. You are the only two ministers who are in negative territory. So the majority of the people surveyed do not trust you to be in office, with Foreign Minister Baerbock the figure is 60 percent.

Traffic light cabinet ranking: This is what Germans think about the competence of the new ministers *

Hubertus Heil Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs + 55 Karl Lauterbach Federal Minister for Health + 50 Cem Ozdemir Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture + 41 Wolfgang Schmidt Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks + 40 Robert Habeck Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection + 37 Anne Spiegel Federal Minister for Family, Seniors, Women and Youth + 30 Svenja Schulze Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development + 28 Christian Lindner Federal Minister of Finance + 24 Steffi Lemke Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection + 19 Marco Buschmann Federal Minister of Justice + 15 Volker Wissing Federal Minister for Digital and Transport + 15 Klara Geywitz Federal Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Construction + 13 Nancy Faeser Federal Minister of the Interior and for Homeland + 13 Bettina Stark-Watzinger Federal Minister for Education and Research + 12 Christine Lambrecht Federal Minister of Defense – 27 Annalena Baerbock Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs – 29

* Index = proportion “suitable” minus “not suitable”

Baerbock at the bottom of the ministerial ranking – not the only bad news for the Greens

Bottom line Baerbock isn’t the only bad news for the Greens In terms of party preferences, both the SPD and the Union parties each gain one percentage point and currently come to 26 and 23 percent respectively. The Greens lost two percentage points compared to the previous week and reached 15 percent.

The values ​​for all other parties remain unchanged compared to the previous week. So the FDP comes to 11 percent, the AfD to 10 percent and the Left to 5 percent. The values ​​for the other parties (10%) also remain unchanged.

CDU chairmanship: Merz clearly ahead of Röttgen and Braun in the forsa poll among CDU voters

When asked which of the three applicants is best suited for the party chairmanship of the CDU, 23 percent of all eligible voters currently name Norbert Röttgen, 21 percent Friedrich Merz and 10 percent Helge Braun. An unchanged 46 percent do not consider any of the three named candidates to be a suitable CDU chairman. Among the voters of the CDU, Friedrich Merz is 36 percent ahead of Norbert Röttgen with 19 percent and Helge Braun with 9 percent. Of the CDU voters, over a third (36%) do not consider any of the named candidates to be suitable as CDU chairman. (jo / dpa)

The data on party preferences were collected by the market and opinion research institute forsa on behalf of RTL Germany from December 7th to 13th, 2021 (database: 2,509 respondents. Statistical error tolerance: +/- 2.5 percentage points). The data on the cabinet rankings, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and the CDU chairmanship were collected on December 10 and 13, 2021 (database: 1,002 respondents. Statistical error tolerance: +/- 3 percentage points).