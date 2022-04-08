The Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence of two years in prison imposed on the former adviser of the Ministry of Education of the Community of Madrid Teresa Feito for a crime of falsehood in an official document in relation to what is known as master case in which the former president of the Community of Madrid Cristina Cifuentes was acquitted.

In a sentence this Wednesday, the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme dismisses the appeal filed by the former adviser against the sentence of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) that condemned him as inducing a crime of falsehood in an official document. Specifically, for inducing the preparation of the Final Master’s Project (TFM) of Cifuentes herself.

In the context of this case, there was a second sentence: the nominal director of the Master in Autonomous and Local Law and secretary of the Evaluating Court, Cecilia Rosado, who, however, did not appeal her sentence of one year in prison for a crime of falsehood in official document, with two mitigating factors: confession and collaboration with justice, and insurmountable fear.

The ruling on Feito, a presentation by Judge Carmen Lamela, indicates that based on the account of the events, Feito’s responsibility is proven, which led the second sentenced person to prepare the record that reflected that Cristina Cifuentes had defended her work on July 2 from 2012.

Thus, the Supreme Court notes that the account of proven facts states that on March 21, 2018, Feito attended a meeting in the office of the Rector of the University together with other people, in which he actively participated, after learning of that a media outlet was going to publish a story about the irregularities in obtaining the title by Cifuentes.

The TSJM reduced Feito’s sentence in June 2021 from three to two years in prison. The court took into account that the Government adviser, also a professor at the URJC, was then on leave of absence: “And she had no responsibility at the aforementioned university, nor in the academic management of the Master’s Degree in Public Law of the Autonomous State, nor did she act in the exercise of public functions. Therefore, she was entitled to the punitive reduction that she claims. The law allows suspending the entry into prison of those sentenced to less than two years and one day if they do not have a record.