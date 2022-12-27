Every time more Turks decide to sell one of their kidneys or a part of their liver to get money in view of the growing economic and financial difficulties caused by strong inflation, of more than 85% year-on-year.

“Poverty, which has been increasing with the economic crisis and rising inflation in the country, is also shown on social networks, where citizens overwhelmed by their debts want to sell their kidneys and livers,” the Turkish newspaper BirGun highlights today.

“Kidney and organ seekers” is the title of an open Facebook group, where those interested in selling something from their body can post ads.

“Due to financial difficulties, I want to donate liver or kidney, please write seriously, I have no health problems”, reads one of those messages. “I want to sell my kidney. I write so clearly because I have four daughters, I can’t pay the rent, I can’t take care of them,” says a father.

“That’s why I have made that decision and I want my decision to be respected. As a father, I feel ashamed when my daughters ask me for something,” he adds.

“Liver donation is made. I do not consume cigarettes or alcohol at all. I don’t have any health problems (…) I don’t have any problems traveling,” says another.

There are several who point out that they have a passport, revealing their willingness to go and sell their organ outside of Turkey: “the place is not a problem, I will go anywhere”, writes an offerer.

According to the newspaper, These types of ads have also increased in Google trends.

EFE

