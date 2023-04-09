The Super Mario Bros. Movie is off to a rip-roaring start and looks set to hit a record-breaking £296m ($368m) over the Easter weekend, making it the second-best global debut ever for an animated movie at the domestic box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe Mario movie is projected to take £110m ($137m) over the three-day weekend, making it the US’ second-best animated movie start after Incredibles 2, taking the silver from Finding Dory.

THR reports that this is Illumination’s best-ever start – besting both Minions and Despicable Me – and is currently the top movie opening of the year, and the second-biggest five-day launch ever after Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which also debuted over the Easter bank holiday.

You’ve likely already heard there’s something extra at the end of the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s credits, but there are actually two scenes to stay put for throughout the movie’s credits – one after the first set of credits, and then the other at the very end.

“We’ve come a long way from Bowser’s brief cameo in Wreck-It Ralph, when Nintendo famously gave notes on the correct way for Disney’s animators to show Bowser holding a teacup,” Tom wrote in his Super Mario Bros. Movie review.

“Illumination’s version of this world, made hand-in-white-glove with Miyamoto himself, undoubtedly allows for more freedom – though, perhaps unusually for Miyamoto, steadfastly refuses to upset the tea table itself. Perhaps Nintendo’s caution is understandable, considering the last “Time Mario appeared on cinema screens. Three decades on, this film arrives as part of a vastly different era of Mario, albeit with Nintendo’s mascot as entertaining as ever.”