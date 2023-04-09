A video of the Dalai Lama, leader of Tibetan Buddhism, has generated strong questions. The monk appeared greeting a child, who bowed down to make reverence. After that, he kissed him.

The incident occurred at an event of the M3M Foundation in Indiain which the leader greeted 120 students who had received their university degree.

“Since I came to live in India, I have been able to meet all kinds of people, including scholars and scientists, who are interested in the methods of achieving peace of mind that we have kept alive,” he told the youth.

His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama, as chief guest, attends “iMpower Academy for Skills,” a program organized by M3M Foundation at Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang in Dharamshala on 28 February 2023. pic.twitter.com/cqJSAX6EQF —Tibet.net (@NetTibet) February 28, 2023

In the middle of the speech, a boy interrupted him. So the Dalai Lama invited him over to his table, hugged him and kissed him.

Even, Serious. “Can you suck my tongue?“, he asked, according to the Asian media ‘Ndtv’. Whereupon, the minor only brought his head a little closer. The greeting continued for a few seconds, so much so that the monk hugged him and said “thank you”.

The footage, original from the medium Voice of America, has been widely disseminated on social networks. Although the event took place on February 28, 2023, several have recovered it to complain about the man’s behavior with the little one.

Yes indeed, the official account of the Central Tibetan Administration published the short, but with a focus on the message that the leader had given: “His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama advised a young Indian man to always work to cultivate peace and happiness in the world.”

During his meeting with students and members of M3M Foundation at courtyard of Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama advised a young Indian boy to look up to a good human being who always work for cultivating peace and happiness in the world. pic.twitter.com/EpUoxLwGqC —Tibet.net (@NetTibet) March 2, 2023

Even, on the Change.org platform, the organization Deter Influencers from Child Abuse created a petition to collect signatures under the title ‘Save the children of the Dalai Lama: stop child abuse’.

With that, they want the religious leader to apologize for his behavior and prevent similar attitudes from being perpetuated.

“We admit that cheek-kissing is normal, but we insist that lip-kissing or tongue-kissing a boy in public is definitely abnormal. (…) Considering the fact that he is a religious leader, his inappropriate behavior may be followed by a large number of devotees, increasing the risks of abuse and child abuse,” they said.

