Athanasios Rantos, General Advocate of the Court of Luxembourg warned that: “the FIFA and UEFA rules that make any new competition subject to prior authorization are compatible with Union Law on competition. While the European Super League Company is free to create its own independent football competition outside of the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, it cannot, in addition to creating that competition, continue to participate in football competitions organized by FIFA and the UEFA without the prior authorization of those federations”.
This implies that obviously a competition can be created, the Super League, but to continue enjoying the Champions League and other UEFA competitions, it will be necessary to have the authorization of said entity, which may decide in any case to decline their request for entry to this type of club. of tournaments. The case will go to the General Court of Luxembourg, which will issue a final ruling against which there will be no type of appeal.
It is important to make it clear that the rules of the European Union related to the competition do not prohibit under any circumstances FIFA or UEFA or any of their federations from threatening to impose sanctions on the teams that decide to participate in the development project for this new competition. .
Therefore, in the absence of an irrevocable final judgment by the Luxembourg Court, we can affirm that both parties are right in some of the aspects they defend. The creation of the Super League, it seems, would not breach any of the European Union rules on competition, but initially the FIFA and UEFA competitions could “take the law into their own hands” and prevent these clubs from participating in competitions like the Champions League If everything follows its natural course this spring the sentence will be known.
#Super #League #exist #play #Champions #League #permission #UEFA
