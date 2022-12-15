That of UEFA towards European clubs is not an “abuse of a dominant position”: the 12 rebel clubs that had formed the Super League have launched a legal action against the association led by Aleksander Ceferin, contesting its monopoly on football competitions in the old continent . The court in Madrid moved on to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which expressed an initial opinion against the club delegation led by the presidents of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​respectively Andrea Agnelli (who resigned today following the Prisma investigation on corporate accounts), Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta. The attorney general of the Court, Athanasios Rantos, has not identified any abuse of a dominant position by UEFA.

The opinions of the General Counsel, who provide assistance to the Luxembourg Court, are not binding, but are often followed. According to Rantos, Superleague clubs can break away and create an autonomous competition outside the umbrella of UEFA and FIFA. “However, they cannot, in parallel with the creation of this competition, continue to participate in football competitions organized by FIFA and UEFA without the prior authorization of these federations.” This means that no European law prevents UEFA from taking action against “rebel” clubs.

The leaders of European football have issued a statement in which they say they are satisfied with recent developments: “UEFA welcomes the unequivocal opinion of Advocate General Rantos, which represents an encouraging step towards maintaining the current dynamic governance structure and democracy of the European football pyramid. The opinion reinforces the central role of federations in protecting sport, upholding the core principles of sporting merit and open access to all our members, as well as linking football with shared responsibility and solidarity. Football in Europe remains united and adamantly opposed to the Superleague, or any separatist proposal, which would threaten the entire European sporting ecosystem.” The final ruling on the Superlega is expected in the first half of 2023.