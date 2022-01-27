The celebration of the next edition of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, has already generated some controversy in the city after the local authorities have dismantled a homeless encampment near the stadium in recent days.

The Los Angeles authorities assure that the eviction of this camp is due to “security problems”, since many fans will pass by on their way to the stadium before the match, scheduled for next February 13.

An action that has upset human rights associations, which have harshly criticized the Los Angeles authorities for this eviction. “They are trying to survive and it seems that the authorities are evicting people so that this is not seen,” says Sofi Villalpando in statements collected by the newspaper The Guardian.

The criticisms also come from the inhabitants of the camp themselves, who denounce feeling in a situation of insecurity after being evicted, as a complaint Dawn Toftee, a resident of this camp. “Now I’m in a place I didn’t want to be. It’s a murder and shooting zone. They should let us get our house back.” he lamented to The Guardian.

Homeless drama is a problem that has left 1,500 deaths in Los Angeles from March 2020 to July 2021 As authorities in Los Angeles continue to carry out more dismantling of encampments that have become the only shelter for the 48,000 people living on the streets in Los Angeles County and that many of them have now had to move because of a Super Bowl that is already starting with controversy.