Let’s see which ones well-known names they obtained a position within the ranking.

The Sunday Times has revealed the ranking of the 30 Richest Video Game Developers and Players of the United Kingdom. This is the inaugural edition of the Gaming Rich List a video game-themed version of the Sunday Times’ long-running UK Rich List.

The Complete Gaming Rich List

The list is headed by the Russian-born brothers Igor and Dmitry Bukhmanwith an estimated fortune of £12.5 billion. The pair, who came in 27th overall in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024, are the co-founders of Playrix, creators of the popular mobile games Township, Fishdom and Homescapes.

A Township in Township

While the list is largely dominated by video game developers – including big names like the heads of Grand Theft Auto Sam and Dan Houserwho ranked fourth with an estimated wealth of £350m – other names include the co-founder of video game retailer Game, Neil Taylor.

Other notable names on the list include co-founder and former CEO of King, Riccardo Zacconi (worth an estimated £410m), Garry’s Mod creator Garry Newman (£335m), Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray (£94m) and Rebellion founders Chris and Jason Kingsley (£120m).

Luca Galante, the developer of Vampire Survivors, the famous indie hit, is also said to be worth £40 million.

Here is the full list: