The Sunday Times has revealed the ranking of the 30 Richest Video Game Developers and Players of the United Kingdom. This is the inaugural edition of the Gaming Rich Lista video game-themed version of the Sunday Times’ long-running UK Rich List.
Let’s see which ones well-known names they obtained a position within the ranking.
The Complete Gaming Rich List
The list is headed by the Russian-born brothers Igor and Dmitry Bukhmanwith an estimated fortune of £12.5 billion. The pair, who came in 27th overall in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024, are the co-founders of Playrix, creators of the popular mobile games Township, Fishdom and Homescapes.
While the list is largely dominated by video game developers – including big names like the heads of Grand Theft Auto Sam and Dan Houserwho ranked fourth with an estimated wealth of £350m – other names include the co-founder of video game retailer Game, Neil Taylor.
Other notable names on the list include co-founder and former CEO of King, Riccardo Zacconi (worth an estimated £410m), Garry’s Mod creator Garry Newman (£335m), Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray (£94m) and Rebellion founders Chris and Jason Kingsley (£120m).
Luca Galante, the developer of Vampire Survivors, the famous indie hit, is also said to be worth £40 million.
Here is the full list:
- 1 : Igor and Dmitry Bukhman — £12.54bn — Game Developer — Playrix
- 2 : Herman Narula — £780m — Virtual Worlds — Improbable
- 3 : Riccardo Zacconi — £410m — Game Developer — King
- 4 : Sam and Dan Houser — £350m — Game Developer — Rockstar Games / Take-Two
- 5 : Lior Shiff — £347m — Game Developer — Tripledot Studios
- 6 : Garry Newman — £335m — Game Developer — FacePunch Studios
- 7 : Mel Morris — £312m — Gaming Entrepreneur — King
- 8 : Neil Taylor — £230m — Games retailer — Game
- 9 : Sebastian Knutsson — £225m — Game Developer — King
- 10 : David Braben and Wendy Irvin-Braben — £175m — Game Developer — Frontier Developments
- 11= : Patrick Burns — £150m — Game Developer — 4J Studios
- 11= : Chris van der Kuyl — £150m — Game Developer — 4J Studios
- 13 : Debbie Bestwick — £130m — Game Developer — Team17
- 14 : Chris and Jason Kingsley — £120m — Game Developer — Rebellion Developments
- 15 : Paul Wedgwood — £100m — Game Developer — Splash Damage
- 16 : Akin Babayigit — £96m — Game Developer — Tripledot Studios
- 17 : Sean Murray — £94m — Game Developer — Hello Games
- 18 : Chris Stamper and family — £74m — Game Developer — Rare Games
- 19 : Jon Brown & Family — £70m — Game Developer — Boneloaf
- 20 : Christian Facey — £52m — Game Developer — AudioMob
- 21= : Daniel Knight — £50m — Game Developer — Kinetic Games
- 21= : KSI and The Sidemen — £50m — Vlogger / YouTuber — Throne Holdings
- 21= : Terry Malham and family — £50m — Game Developer — Outright Games
- 21= : Jas Purewal — £50m — Game Developer — FacePunch Studios
- 25 : PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) — £45m — Vlogger / YouTuber — PewDie Productions
- 26= : Luca Galante — £40m — Game Developer — Poncle
- 26= : Dan TDM (Dan Middleton) — £40m — Vlogger / YouTuber — The Diamond Minecart
- 28 : Patrick and Tamsin O’Luanaigh — £26m — Virtual Reality — nDreams
- 29 : Eyal Chameides — £22m — Game Developer — Tripledot Studios
- 30 : Ali-A (Alastair Aiken) — £15m — Vlogger / YouTuber — Ali-A Entertainment
