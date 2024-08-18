Frosinone – Sampdoria begins its championship away against Frosinone. Away sector sold out, over a thousand Blucerchiati fans at the Benito Stirpe. The formation chosen by Andrea Pirlo is the one deployed in the Italian Cup against Como with one difference: in attack there is Tutino in place of the injured Borini. This is the eleven chosen by the coach: Ghidotti; Bereszynski, Romagnoli, Vulikic; Venuti, Yepes, Bellemo, Ioannou; Akinsanmiro, Tutino; Coda.