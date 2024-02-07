Horner will be questioned on Friday

Excessively hard work regime, nothing sexual related. The English tabloid The Sun he lowered his tone regarding the 'transgressive behavior' for which the team principal is held accountable Christian Hornerput under investigation by an internal investigation triggered by Red Bull Austria which entrusted the case to an external lawyer after complaints from an employee regarding the behavior of the Red Bull Racing number one.

Horner will be questioned on Friday by the independent lawyer, is currently continuing to work as the human resource who has put the spotlight on excessively 'authoritarian' or 'controlling' behavior from the team principal.

An internal source in the world of F1 reached by The Sun reported that at the heart of this 'scandal' is the simple fact that Horner made it clear to the person concerned that he was not satisfied with the conduct of the human resource in question who detonated the 'Horner case' by expressing his disappointment towards the team principal. There would therefore be no compromising or inappropriate photos at the center of the matter according to the English tabloid, the 'transgressive behaviour' – of which Horner is accused – may not go beyond exaggerated scenes.