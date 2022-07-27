The Bosnian has said no to all offers received, he wants to stay at Inter at all costs despite the arrival of Lukaku. The Colombian is looking for more space in a high-level club, he ended up on Juve’s notebook, all that remains is to wait
A (abundant) month of reflection is not too much when there are 11 months left until the contract expires. The market will close on the first day of September, but the difference between Edin Dzeko and Luis Muriel is substantial, perhaps abysmal.
#summer #bombers #expiring #Dzeko #move #Muriel #waits #hopes
Leave a Reply