This year he hadn’t won yet. Giacomo Nizzolo unlocked himself in the first stage of the Vuelta Castilla y Leon, in Spain, going to conquer the 29th victory as a pro ‘. For the 33-year-old Lombard, this is also the first success with the Israel-Premier Tech jersey: he beat the New Zealander Smith (BikeExchange), the Spaniard Cortina and the Dutch De Kleijn in Morales del Vino after 171 km. All at the end of a day in which Vincenzo Nibali was also the protagonist: on the run, recovered at minus 15. Nizzolo’s is also a signal to coach Daniele Bennati in view of the European Championship on August 14 in Munich: Nizzolo is already been European champion in 2020.

THE WORDS – “The race is very, very difficult to control today because very few teams wanted to finish in the sprint – Nizzolo explained to the Gazzetta -. The group broke up on the climb 50km from the finish and there were three of us left. In short, I only had two teammates and in the sprint I managed alone because they had spent so much energy before. I went out at 200 meters and stayed in the lead until the finish. Happy with how the second part of the season started after a good job on the heights ”.